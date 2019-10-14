Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

