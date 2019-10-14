Morgan Stanley Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Beigene worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,734,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other Beigene news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $413,415.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,131,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,842. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.47. 5,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.