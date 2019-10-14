Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $223.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.94. The stock had a trading volume of 265,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,296. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

