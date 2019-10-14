Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,048 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,309,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $92,691.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $691,410.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.04. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.21. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.73 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

