Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($4.22).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.20). 269,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 229.60 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $699.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.