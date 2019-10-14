Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $214.47. 780,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,641. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $222.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

