Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The company’s libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces – including the Helvetica, Frutiger and Univers families – as well as the next generation of type designs. Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help you create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience your brand, now and in the future. Their fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. They are behind the text you read in newspapers and books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the dashboard you scan, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. “

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TYPE. Dougherty & Co cut Monotype Imaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ TYPE remained flat at $$19.84 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 172,519 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.