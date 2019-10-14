Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $745.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.