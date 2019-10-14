Mobius (MOBI) Market Cap Tops $3.16 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Mobius has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $829.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Mobius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00219800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.01038780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Stellarport, GOPAX, BitMart, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

