Mizuho Boosts Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.30. 186,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

