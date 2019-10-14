Mithril Ore (MORE) Price Tops $16.59 on Exchanges

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $211,602.00 and $532.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for about $16.59 or 0.00199639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00402598 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012063 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008721 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

