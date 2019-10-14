MintCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 274.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. MintCoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and $307.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. During the last week, MintCoin has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.