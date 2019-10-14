Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $179,602,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 118,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,707,252. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

