Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $139.70. 6,350,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,707,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.