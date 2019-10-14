Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $139.70. 6,350,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,707,252. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a market cap of $1,066.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.