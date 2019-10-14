MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,912. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.