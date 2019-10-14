Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €15.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €15.30 ($17.79) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on B4B3. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.34 ($16.68).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €12.70 ($14.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and a PE ratio of -67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.81 and its 200-day moving average is €13.16. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

