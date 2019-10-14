Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.34 ($16.68).

Shares of ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€12.80 ($14.88) during trading on Friday. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and a PE ratio of -67.72. Metro has a 12-month low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

