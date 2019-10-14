Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MREO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,148. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.48.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

