Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given a $96.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.44.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.69. 4,447,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

