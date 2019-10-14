Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 350,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

