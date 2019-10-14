Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Philip Ernest Green Purchases 20 Shares

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Philip Ernest Green purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £124.40 ($162.55).

MGGT stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 613.20 ($8.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.50. Meggitt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Investec downgraded Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.10 ($7.70).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.