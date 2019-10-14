Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

MDWD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,230. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mediwound had a net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 114.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 33.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

