MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of MediciNova worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNOV. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

