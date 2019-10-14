Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.61. 61,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,725 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

