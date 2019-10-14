McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 31st

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $216,937.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.