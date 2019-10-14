McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 31st

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.
In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $216,937.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
