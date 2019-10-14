Maxim Group Begins Coverage on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 26,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 132,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $202,028.85. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

