Maxim Group Analysts Give Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) a $9.00 Price Target

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) received a $9.00 price target from investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

BCLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,435. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irit Arbel sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $48,928.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,371.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.