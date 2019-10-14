Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.33

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 603449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,808,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 786,687 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,898,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

