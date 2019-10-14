Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Masco has outperformed its industry year to date. Masco is well poised for the balance of 2019 as repair and remodel activity is poised to pick up pace in the upcoming period owing to solid macro-economic factors, which will provide the basis of strong demand. Factors like solid job market with unemployment at 50-year lows, higher income level, high consumer confidence, and increased home prices are expected to support repair and remodel activity. However, it has tightened its 2019 EPS guidance by 3 cents at the midpoint to the range of $2.62-$2.72, given soft end-market demand. Its sales have been suffering from lower volume and softness in certain markets served. A significant driver of the guidance revision is a softer international outlook, particularly for pockets of Europe and Latin America, which is a cause of concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

MAS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $43.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4,714.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after buying an additional 4,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3,506.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 119.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after buying an additional 2,641,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after buying an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 23.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 851,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

