Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.40 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. 3,477,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,764. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,309 shares in the company, valued at $599,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,933 shares of company stock worth $13,180,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,888,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619,751 shares during the last quarter.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

