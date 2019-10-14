Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), approximately 98,619 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 237,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $461,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

