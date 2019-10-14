Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUSK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 154,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.