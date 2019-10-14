Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.74

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.74 and traded as high as $61.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,179. Also, Senior Officer Sheena Keslick sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $97,350.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

