Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.74

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.74 and traded as high as $61.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.
In other news, Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,179. Also, Senior Officer Sheena Keslick sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $97,350.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.