Magnet (MAG) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Magnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Magnet has a market capitalization of $23,385.00 and $2.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

