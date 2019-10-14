Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,777 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

