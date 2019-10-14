Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,680 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $236.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,032. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

