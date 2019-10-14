Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,800 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.44. 68,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

