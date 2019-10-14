Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $21,014,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $8,434,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 392,355 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 27.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,370,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 141.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.67. 2,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,700. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KW. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

