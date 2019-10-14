Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Universal Insurance worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

UVE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. 3,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $971.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 12.14%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,438,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,730.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,983 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,867.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,186. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

