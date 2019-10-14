Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) PT Raised to $24.00

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE CLI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 279,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

