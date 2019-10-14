LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Down 13.2%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12, 687,567 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 621,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD)
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.
