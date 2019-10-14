LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Down 13.2%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12, 687,567 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 621,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. Analysts anticipate that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

