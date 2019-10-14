LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.16.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 441,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

