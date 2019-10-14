LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.16.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,852,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after buying an additional 838,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after buying an additional 825,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 289,546 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

