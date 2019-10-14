Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0160 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $552.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.01039253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030221 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

