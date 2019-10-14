LockTrip Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Gatecoin, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $50,324.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010771 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003130 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dystem (DTEM) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.
LockTrip Token Profile
LockTrip Token Trading
LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
