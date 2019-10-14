Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $57.12 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $57.12 or 0.00682975 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Negocie Coins, Coinroom and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,468,879 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms such as Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Bitfinex, and many others.

