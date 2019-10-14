Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $714.14

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $714.14 and traded as low as $764.00. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $772.00, with a volume of 1,299,765 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 759.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 714.14. The stock has a market cap of $422.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.68.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 61,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73), for a total value of £461,140.10 ($602,561.22).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

