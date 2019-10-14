Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 869,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 653.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,335,000 after acquiring an additional 337,748 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

