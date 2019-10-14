Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 429.58 ($5.61).

LON:BME traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 376.60 ($4.92). The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 364.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total value of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

